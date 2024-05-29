Home

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC To Hear Bhibhav Kumar’s Plea Challenging His Arrest On Friday

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal has alleged Bhibhav Kumar of assaulting her by repeatedly slapping and kicking her in stomach and around pelvis areas when she went to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister’s personal assistant Bhibhav Kumar on Friday, in connection with the alleged Swati Maliwal Assault Case. Bhibav Kumar approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging his arrest and claiming it was ‘illegal’.

Kumar filed a writ petition, arguing that his arrest was illegal as it violated Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Kumar’s lawyer urged the court to list the plea for an urgent hearing but the bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mamnmeet PS Arora decided to hear the plea on Friday.

He also sought “appropriate compensation” for his “illegal” arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials who were involved in the decision making of his arrest.

Earlier this week, Delhi Tiz Hazari Court denied the bail application moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal has accused Bhibhav Kumar of assaulting her by repeatedly slapping and kicking her in stomach and around pelvis areas when she went to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his premise, right after Kejriwal was released on interim bail.

Swati Maliwal lodged an FIR against Bhibhav Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

After the FIR, Bhibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18 and was sent to police custody for five days. Last Friday Kumar was sent to four day judicial custody.

When Swati Maliwal Narrated Whole Incident

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. “On May 13 at around 9 AM., I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked ‘Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?’ I said this much, after which he slapped me. He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya. Ensuring that my head bumped into the center table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there,” Maliwal said.







