Delhi High Court Orders Investigation Into Rape, Blackmail Allegations Against Owners Of Easy Visa Education

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has intensified the investigation into serious allegations against Amit Kakkar and Shivang Sharma of Easy Visa Education Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh. This development follows a petition aiming to quash FIR No. 726/2021, lodged at Laxmi Nagar Police Station, which details accusations of rape and blackmail.

The complainant alleged that the offences occurred in October 2021 at the Easy Visa Education office, leading them to seek police intervention. Nevertheless, the state’s investigative report suggested that the complainant was uncooperative during the probe. Adding complexity, Amit Kakkar’s father-in-law submitted a counter-complaint, labeling the accusations as fabricated. He asserted that Amit Kakkar was present in his office at the time of the alleged incident, a claim substantiated by CCTV evidence.

The court was briefed about the involvement of Stellar Cyber Analytics Pvt. Ltd., tasked with retrieving the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) hard disk and certificates under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. These critical materials are now with the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis, with results pending. The court underscored the FSL report’s significance, instructing the FSL Rohini director to submit the findings in a sealed envelope before the upcoming hearing. Consequently, the case remains under judicial examination as the court anticipates the forensic results to guide the subsequent legal proceedings.

What Are The Allegations Against Amit Kakkar?

Amit Kakkar’s name surfaced in earlier controversies when the Chandigarh Police dismantled an immigration fraud operation linked to him. The British embassy in New Delhi had alerted the authorities about a fraudulent immigration firm issuing fake bank guarantees and documents. Acting on this information, the Chandigarh police raided the company’s Sector 42 office, exposing one of the region’s most extensive immigration scams.











