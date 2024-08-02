Home

Delhi High Court Slams Probe In Coaching Centre Deaths Case, Transfers Case To CBI

The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI.

New Delhi: In a significant turn of events amid the nationwide roar on death of aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the civic body and called the deaths shameful.

Also, the Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI. The court cited the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision. Delhi High Court directed the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the CBI probe into the deaths of the Civil Services aspirants.

Protest Of Civil Services Aspirants Continue

Civil services aspirants protesting the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths continued their agitation for the sixth day on Friday, with many seen studying at the protest site.

“We will continue our protest but studies are also important for us. So those sitting at the protest site have brought their study material here,” Goutam, a civil services aspirant, said.

Goutam is also a part of the 15-member committee that was formed on Wednesday by the protesting students to decide the protest’s future course of action and communicate with the authorities concerned. Another student said as the protest will continue till all the demands are met, other students are helping by providing daily newspapers and study material.

“Senior students are clearing doubts of the juniors at the protest site. Those who are a part of the committee are also studying when they are getting time to prepare for examinations,” Harish, who is also a civil services aspirant, said.

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, died after rain water gushed inside the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening. Students enrolled in various coaching institutes have been protesting since the incident, demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.

