Delhi Is In Literal Chills And Is Likely To Get Chillier — Here’s IMD’s Latest Forecast

Gurugram: People head to work on a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2023_000053B)

Delhi weather update: The cold wave conditions returned to some parts in the national capital as Delhi-NCR witnessed a sharp drop in minimum temperatures on Monday. The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 1.4 degree Celsius early on Monday, as another cold wave spell sets in over Northwest India. This is also the sixth day that Delhi has recorded cold wave conditions this month, when the minimum temperature has been 4 degree Celsius or less.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mercury may dip to 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday and if that happens, it would be the lowest minimum temperature in at least 15 years in the city.

The IMD in its bulletin said that “cold wave to severe cold wave” conditions are likely to continue in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi till January 18 and “cold wave” condition in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till January 19.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 18th and thereafter in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan on 19th; Cold wave condition in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during 17th-19th; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch on 17th and 18th January,” the IMD said in its release.

IMP Weather Predictions in Points

Jan 16 saw second lowest minimum temperature in 10 years Cold wave may continue till Wednesday Strong cold winds and low moisture to continue in Norther region leading to further drop in minimum temperature Rain and drizzle possible in Delhi on Thursday Temperature to rise from Thursday in Delhi

Temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0°C till 5.30am. Yesterday, the station recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The all-time low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded on January 16, 1935.

The minimum temperature in the national capital has dropped by around nine notches in just two days. It was 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 4.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

IMD Predicts Respite from Cold Wave From January 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there could be some respite Thursday onwards when the minimum temperature may rise to 5 degrees Celsius. However, under the impact of a fresh western disturbance, visibility will start to go down due to dense fog on the morning of January 19, with a drizzle likely during the night.

Weather analysts expect back-to-back western disturbances which may lead to rain or drizzling in Delhi from January 23 to 26 as well.

“There are chances of slight drop in the minimum temperature on Tuesday January 17, however due to arrival of a fresh western disturbance the wind direction will start changing from Wednesday night, thus the temperature may increase from Thursday onwards. However, there are more back-to-back western disturbances possible in the region, which will lead to drizzling on Thursday and as well as around January 23 to 26,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice chairman, climate change and meteorology, Skymet, adding that the cold wave condition will continue till Wednesday, January 18.



