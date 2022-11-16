Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Delhi Is Worlds Most Polluted Capital According To THIS Statistic

Delhi made it to a rather unwelcome list of the Most Polluted Capital Cities last year.

World’s Most Polluted Capital Cities: Even as India’s capital Delhi has been striving to breathe fresh, clean air, the air quality index (AQI) has not been kind enough too. In fact, Delhi made it to a rather unwelcome list of the Most Polluted Capital Cities last year, i.e., 2021 as well. This information was shared on Twitter by a user going by the name of World of Statistics with the handle @stats_feed.

The World of Statistics on November 16, 2022, shared a list of “Most Polluted Capital Cities 2021” according to which the national capital is sitting at the top followed by Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

Here is the full list:

  1. Delhi
  2. Dhaka
  3. N’Djamena
  4. Dushanbe
  5. Muscat
  6. Kathmandu
  7. Manama
  8. Baghdad
  9. Bishkek
  10. Tashkent

According to a report citing “Most Polluted Cities in India” that was shared on November 13 by the Central Pollution Control Board, (CPCB), Bihar’s Motihari was the most polluted city in India with an AQI of 413, followed by Purnia (378), Bettiah (377), Siwan (372), Araria (340), Katihar (337), Saharsa (322), Samastipur (317), Darbhanga (316), Buxar (313), Hisar (311), Fatehabad (306), Delhi (303), and Singrauli (302).

On November 14, owing to the improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect from Delhi-NCR. Private construction and demolition activities are now allowed once again in the region.

Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said children are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases. Besides children, elderly and pregnant women also face a higher risk of suffering from disease due to exposure to toxic air.

“The children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases. Genetics, comorbidities, nutrition and sociodemographic factors also impact a person’s susceptibility to air pollution,” the WHO said.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 10:53 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 11:44 PM IST





