Home

News

26-26 SCARE: Delhi, Kashmir on high alert, intel input alarms ISI-backed terror plot, Delhi Police issues wanted notice ahead of Republic Day

26-26 SCARE: Security on high alert as inputs about a suspected terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have surfaced. Indian intelligence agencies were also alerted to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) link attacks. Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and other sensitive parts have been put on high alert.

26-26 SCARE: Delhi, Kashmir on high alert, intel input alarms ISI-backed terror plot, Delhi Police issues wanted notice ahead of Republic Day

26-26 Scare: Delhi Police Issues A Wanted Notice

Suspicious online messages mentioning 26-26 have alerted the intelligence agencies ahead of the Republic Day, prompting heightened security in Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and at sensitive areas like major religious sites across India that also includes Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Specific threats surfacing from neighbouring Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, sources said. After the warning, the Delhi Police has also issued a critical list of wanted men carrying their photographs.After intelligence agencies raised an alarm, Delhi Police acted promptly and, for the first time, issued a wanted notice. The notice carries a photograph of wanted men, including Mohammad Rehan, an Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist, and a resident of the capital city, Shahid Faisal, mastermind of bomb blasts in South India. As per reports, Faisal’s also orchestrated, including Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe.