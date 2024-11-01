Home

Delhi LG approves relaxation in job eligibility for 1984 riots’ victims; Check details

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday announced the relaxation in educational qualification for the recruitment to support the victims of 1984 riots.

Now with the LG Saxena’s consent, the minimum educational qualification for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) position has been reduced from 10th grade to 8th grade, increasing the eligibility for affected candidates. This move is seen as a crucial step towards providing support and justice to the victims of 1984 riot.

As per Delhi LG’s press note, this decision came after decades of procedural delays and insensitive red tape. VK Saxena also directed relevant departments to ensure the feasibility of providing employment opportunities to the children of deceased or elderly applicants, grounded in humanitarian considerations. This decision will facilitate victims to secure their employment and alleviate financial burdens of their families.

“The 1984 Sikh Riots were a blot on Indian democratic traditions. Terrible atrocities were committed upon a particular minority community, violating all standards of human rights,” Delhi LG VK Saxena stated upon the approval. He also added, “Given the significant trauma and hardship endured by the victims of the 1984 riots and the absence of relief for a few families for over the last 4 decades, a humanitarian view is needed.”

Following the Revenue Department’s recommendation to reduce educational requirements and permitting relatives of original applicants to apply for MTS roles, the proposal was reviewed by the Delhi Chief Secretary, who advised focusing solely on qualification relaxation. LG Saxena later instructed the Services Department to re-evaluate the proposal, leading to a recommendation for a one-time educational exemption for the 1984 riot victims to facilitate their employment.

