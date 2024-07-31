Home

News

Delhi LG Forms Panel, Announces Steps to Regulate Coaching Centers As Student Protests Continue

The student protest against the death of three IAS aspirants entered the fourth day, even as police removed some “outsiders” from the protest site in Rajinder Nagar.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena formed a panel under the chief secretary of the national capital to address issues related to the regulation of coaching centres. The AAP government has also promised a new law to regulate these establishments. The Delhi High Court pulled up authorities over the incident and said such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a “freebies culture”.

This is infrastructure failure in the city at a large scale, the court said and directed authorities to remove all encroachments on drains in the Rajinder Nagar area by Friday.

Education Minister Atishi met protesting students near Rau’s IAS Study Circle – where three IAS aspirants drowned in its basement on Saturday evening – and assured them of strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

“The report of the magisterial probe will come in six days and strict action will follow. Whether senior or junior officials, nobody will be spared, she said.

Meanwhile, the student protest against the death of three IAS aspirants entered the fourth day, even as police removed some “outsiders” from the protest site in Rajinder Nagar.

A delegation of students met AAP ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat and highlighted the poor safety measures at several coaching centres in the national capital, among other issues.

Earlier in the day, Atishi in a press conference announced that the Delhi government will bring in a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital.

The minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.

“Just like private schools and private hospitals/nursing homes are regulated by law with established guidelines for infrastructure, have regular inspections, and are given recognition by the government, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will introduce a law to regulate all coaching institutes in the city, whether they are preparing students for IAS, IIT, NEET, CUET, NDA, or any other exam,” Atishi said.

The minister said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in the last three days, has cracked down on coaching centres using basements in violation of laws but long-term solutions are needed to resolve the issue.











