Delhi Likely To See Another Cold Wave Soon, But Is It Really Going To Be -4°C? Here Is What Weather Agency said

Delhi Likely To See Another Cold Wave Soon, But Is It Really Going To Be -4°C? Here’s What Weather Agency Said

SkyMet weather, a private weather forecast service agency, has rubbished these predictions and said that Delhi’s temperature will not dip to subzero.

Delhi Weather Report: January 14

Delhi Weather Update, January 14: Ever since the prediction that Delhi will see a minimum temperature of -4 degrees Celsius in the coming days, people are wondering if this is really true or if it is just some exaggerated prediction. Well, now a weather agency has shed some light on this matter. SkyMet weather, a private weather forecast service agency, has rubbished these predictions and said that Delhi’s temperature will not dip to subzero. The agency further assured that the mercury is going to dip in the coming days and it should hover around 3-4 degrees.

IMPORTANT THREAD 🧵 There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards. #DelhiWeather — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

“There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD (Western Disturbances) is moving away,” SkyMet weather tweeted.

Delhi is likely to see a return of a cold wave around January 16 and it may last for 2-3 days but it won’t be -4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Today

The national capital on Saturday morning recorded its minimum temperature at 10.2 degree Celsius – three notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has also predicted a “partly cloud sky” during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave To Return Around January 15-16

The IMD has predicted that a cold wave is likely to return in parts of North India around January 15. The weather department also predicted a dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. “Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15,” it added.



