Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Republic Day | Check List Of Dry Days Till March Here

Delhi will have a total of 6 dry days till March 31.

Delhi will have 21 dry days now as old excise policy kicks in.

Delhi: All liquor shops will be closed in the national capital on January 26, Republic Day. On the occasion of the 74th R-Day, all these shop will observes a dry day, being first of the year. In addition to it, there will be more 6 dry days in the capital.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. At present, there are about 21 dry days in a year. Liquor sale at vends will be prohibited on Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Ramnavami and Holi, the government stated, adding that dry days had also been declared on Swami Dayanand Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed on January 26 for Republic Day and March 8 for Holi. Apart from this, the liquor shop will also be closed on Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb 5, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on Feb 15, Maha Shivratri on Feb 18 and Ram Navami on March 30. — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

“The government has also declared dry days on Swami Dayanand Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti, and liquor shops will remain closed on these days as well. Previously, only liquor vends were closed on dry days, but bars and restaurants were still allowed to serve liquor,” it also stated.

List Of Dry Day Till March

The excise department issued a list of dry days for the period of January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

Republic Day on January 26

Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on February 15

Mahashivaratri on February 18

Holi on March 8

Ram Navami on March 30

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up in the capital. Delhi witnesses snarling traffic as R-Day parade rehearsals continued at the Kartavyapath. Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders, microlight aircraft and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited from January 18 in view of Republic Day, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The order will remain in effect for a period of 29 days till February 15, it said.



