Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Shut on Wednesday, Check full list of dry days in National Capital in October and November

Delhi Wine and Liquor Shop news

Delhi Dry Days: All liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on these days in the month of October and November, according to the notification issued by the excise department. It is important to note that these dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

The order dated September 19, issued by the Excise Department Commissioner Ravi Jha outlines the reasons for the closures on the specific dates which are as follows:

October

In October, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of four days.

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 12 – Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)

October 17 – Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday)

October 31 – Diwali (Thursday)

November

In November, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of two days.

November 15 – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)

November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

On October 2, liquor shops across India due to Gandhi Jayanti which commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Moreover, on the occasion of major religious festivals like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, alcohol sale at liquor shops is prohibited as these days are recognised as dry days.

However, hotels possessing L-15 and L-15F licences will be permitted to serve liquor to their resident guests.

Clarifying that no compensation will be provided to licensed shop owners over the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days, the excise department instructed licensees to strictly comply with the order. Any violation of the order would attract penalties and fines.











