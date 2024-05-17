NationalPolitics

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted In Northeast Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked with ink by a group of people in North East Delhi constituency while campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections.

Kanhaiya Kumar
Kanhaiya Kumar is fighting from North East Delhi seat

New Delhi: In a shocking event, Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, from North East Delhi, was assaulted in Delhi on Friday while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. He was attacked with ink by a group of people in the constituency. The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Watch:

According to a complaint by Sharma, “Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some people threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her.”

The person was one of them who beat Kanhaiya Kumar.. He says, “He was upset with Kanhaiya because he raised anti India slogans, and called Indian Army rapists.”. The sentimental boy lost his cool after seeing him roaming like a hero on the streets of Delhi..

Watch:






