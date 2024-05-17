Home

News

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted In Northeast Delhi | Watch

Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked with ink by a group of people in North East Delhi constituency while campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kanhaiya Kumar is fighting from North East Delhi seat

New Delhi: In a shocking event, Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, from North East Delhi, was assaulted in Delhi on Friday while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. He was attacked with ink by a group of people in the constituency. The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Watch:

This person Daksh Chaudhary who attacked @kanhaiyakumar today was recently (Feb) arrested by Ghaziabad Police for conspiring to spoil the atmosphere by entering a Mosque. There was an FIR registered against him by @DCPTHindonGZB under 151A, 295, 295A, 323, 504 and 506.

He can… pic.twitter.com/SifwVWrqIP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 17, 2024

According to a complaint by Sharma, “Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some people threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her.”

The person was one of them who beat Kanhaiya Kumar.. He says, “He was upset with Kanhaiya because he raised anti India slogans, and called Indian Army rapists.”. The sentimental boy lost his cool after seeing him roaming like a hero on the streets of Delhi..

Watch:

This guy was one of them who beat Kanhaiya Kumar.. He says “He was upset with Kanhaiya because he raised anti India slogans, and called Indian Army rapists”.

The sentimental boy lost his cool after seeing him roaming like a hero on the street of Delhi.. pic.twitter.com/Rffe5BUkHN — Mr Sinha (Modi’s family) (@MrSinha_) May 17, 2024







