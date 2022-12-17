Delhi Man Throws Toddler From Balcony After Fight With Wife; Jumps From 3-Storey Building Afterwards

The couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute.

Representative image

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man in Delhi’s Kalkaji area allegedly threw his 2-year-old son from the balcony of a 3-storey building last night. The man too later jumped from the building following a heating exchange with his wife. Both father and the son have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with serious injuries.

Puja was currently staying at his grandmother’s home in Kalkaji along with her two children.

The incident took place on Friday when Man Singh came to visit his daughters. In a fit of rage, Singh took his son and tossed him out of the balcony and threw him 21 feet below to the concrete, police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Man Singh, they said.



