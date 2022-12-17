HomeNationalDelhi Man Throws Toddler From Balcony After Fight With Wife; Jumps From...
National

Delhi Man Throws Toddler From Balcony After Fight With Wife; Jumps From 3-Storey Building Afterwards

By admin
0
33


The couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute.

Representative image
Representative image

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man in Delhi’s Kalkaji area allegedly threw his 2-year-old son from the balcony of a 3-storey building last night. The man too later jumped from the building following a heating exchange with his wife. Both father and the son have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with serious injuries.

The couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute, NDTV reported.

Puja was currently staying at his grandmother’s home in Kalkaji along with her two children.

The incident took place on Friday when Man Singh came to visit his daughters. In a fit of rage, Singh took his son and tossed him out of the balcony and threw him 21 feet below to the concrete, police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Man Singh, they said.




Published Date: December 17, 2022 12:47 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 12:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous articlePrivate Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Hike Fee By Up To 12% From Next Session. Details Inside
Next articleBrittney Griner says she will advocate for Americans detained abroad, resume career
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
33
Previous articlePrivate Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Hike Fee By Up To 12% From Next Session. Details Inside
Next articleBrittney Griner says she will advocate for Americans detained abroad, resume career
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©