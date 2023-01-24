National

Delhi Mayor Election Postponed Again Amid Ruckus In Assembly

Delhi mayor election, delhi mayoral polls, delhi mayor poll, delhi news
The house was adjourned after Presiding officer Satya Sharma said the proceedings cannot be conducted amid sloganeering from both AAP and BJP councillors. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Elections for the Delhi Mayor on Tuesday were postponed after the House was adjourned sine die due to a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors. This is the second time that the Elections for Delhi Mayor and deputy mayor have been postponed following the ruckus.

“We were sitting in the House to vote since 11 am and when finally the time came, a ruckus began in the House. This is wrong, democratic principles must be followed, ” Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said.

Earlier in the day, Presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP administered oath first to aldermen, the members nominated by the Lt Governor.




Published Date: January 24, 2023 4:25 PM IST



Updated Date: January 24, 2023 4:28 PM IST





