Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins For 250 Wards With High Security Arrangements In Place







Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: After a high-decibel campaign, Delhi votes for 250 municipal councillors today. The fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women, will be decided on Sunday as the polling begans at 8 am with high security arrangements being made. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, but the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards only. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 8. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Delhi MCD Election 2022.





