Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalDelhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins For 250 Wards With High...
National

Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins For 250 Wards With High Security Arrangements In Place

admin
By admin
0
48



Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: After a high-decibel campaign, Delhi votes for 250 municipal councillors today. The fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women, will be decided on Sunday as the polling begans at 8 am with high security arrangements being made. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, but the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards only. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 8. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Delhi MCD Election 2022.



Source link

Previous article
Apple Plans To Shift Production Out Of China In Wake Of Violent Protests
Next article
Salman Khan Wraps Up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Fans Say Ekdum Kadak
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
48
Previous article
Apple Plans To Shift Production Out Of China In Wake Of Violent Protests
Next article
Salman Khan Wraps Up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Fans Say Ekdum Kadak
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677