Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting For Mehrauli, Model Town, Mohan Garden, Molarband, Moti Nagar UNDERWAY

live

LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Mehrauli, Model Town, Mohan Garden, Molarband, Moti Nagar Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. The trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, however, the final results for Mehrauli, Model Town, Mohan Garden, Molarband, Moti Nagar are expected to be clear by noon.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls held on December 4, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres, police officials said.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Mehrauli, Model Town, Mohan Garden, Molarband, Moti Nagar Counting Updates













