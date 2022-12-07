Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D, BJP’s Dharambir Sharma Wins From Rohini-C

live

AAP’s Pradeep Mittal wins from Rohini-A, Suman Anil Rana wins from Rohini-B, and BJP’s Smita wins from Rohini-D. Rohini-C result is underway. For all the latest result updates stay tuned to India.com.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on December 4. The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7 (today). This will be the first MCD election after the unification of Delhi’s three civic bodies into one earlier this year. According to Zee News’ Exit Poll, the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to win the Delhi MCD elections with a with thumping majority.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent, and others 04 per cent.

In 2017, the BJP swept the Delhi Municipal Elections. The ruling national party had won 181 of the 270 seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations, SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC. In the 2017 municipal elections, AAP came in second with 48 seats, while Congress came in third with wins in only 30 wards. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards got a chance to cast their votes in the crucial local body polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D Results













