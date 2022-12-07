Delhi MCD Election Result Declared, AAP Wins 134 Seats, BJP Wins 104

The counting for the MCD Elections has ended and AAP stands at 134 seats after defeating BJP. Watch video to know more.

Delhi MCD Election: The counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed. Aam Aadmi Party has secured majority. AAP’s 134 candidates have registered victory. Bharatiya Janata Party has won 104 seats. Congress has also won nine seats. On the other hand, independent candidates have captured three seats. AAP has thrown the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power in the Municipal Corporation after 15 years. Let us tell you that in the elections of 250 Municipal Corporation wards in Delhi, on Sunday i.e. December 4, about 50.47 percent polling was recorded. After this, the main rivals Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party had claimed their respective victories. However, the Aam Aadmi Party was predicted to get a majority in the exit polls. Learn about the news in detail in the video. Watch video.



