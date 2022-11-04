Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Dates Likely to be Out at 4 PM Today

Delhi MCD election 2022 dates to be announced at 4 PM on Friday. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Delhi MCD elections.

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Dates to be Out Today

Delhi MCD Election Date 2022: All eyes are set on the state election commission NCT of Delhi as it is expected to announce the schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today. The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Friday. For the unversed, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following the issue of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Of the total 250 wards, 42 are reserved.

The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

11:37 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The tenure of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC came to an end on 18 May 2022. The previous municipal elections were held in April 2017 to elect the councillors of the 3 municipal corporations.

11:36 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: This would be the first election to the municipal corporation since the 3 municipal bodies were reunified in May 2022.

11:31 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections 2022: ‘BJP will trounce AAP in MCD polls and the next Assembly election’: BJP president JP Nadda had told party workers.

11:28 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Delhi Congress said that the party is ready for the MCD polls and there is enthusiasm among the workers to fight on the party symbol. “The Delhi Congress has already received over 1,000 applications (from ticket seekers). However, after the poll dates are announced, another chance will be given to the party leaders and workers who could not apply for the tickets to the MCD polls,” a party leader stated.

11:25 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The ruling AAP is also conducting a survey to find suitable candidates with winning potential, sources in the party said.

11:16 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: What Happened In 2017?



In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 281 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

11:15 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Seats Reserved For Women and SC candidates Of the 250 wards, there are many that were earlier reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

11:14 AM IST Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Parties Gear Up For Three Way Contest

All the three parties—AAP, BJP and Congress have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

11:12 AM IST LIVE Delhi MCD Elections: The Delhi BJP has hinted at not repeating its outgoing councilors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.









