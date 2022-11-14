Delhi MCD Polls Live: Congress Releases List Of 249 Candidates, BJP’s 2nd List Out | Full Details Here







Delhi MCD Election Latest Updates: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of the remaining 18 candidates for the upcoming civic polls in Delhi. As per reports, the names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after BJP’s Delhi unit was flooded with around 15,000 probable candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.

The Congress has also released its final list of 249 candidates for 250 wards for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections through its official Twitter handle. However, Ward 86 of East Patel Colony has remained vacated, as per the official list.

November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

