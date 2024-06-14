Home

Delhi Metro Announces Special Train Service For UPSC Exam; Details Inside

Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 am on June 16.

New Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced good news for commuters and UPSC CSE exam aspirants residing in Delhi. The services of the Delhi Metro on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 AM on Sunday to accommodate those attending the upcoming UPSC examination that is scheduled on June 16.

The Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on June 16, Anuj Dayal, the DMRC’s principal executive director (corporate communication), said on Friday. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for civil services (prelim) examination held by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, he added.

List Of Staions Under Phase-III Section

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Metro services on the other sections will run as per their normal schedule from 6 AM onwards, Dayal said. On Thursday, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that the Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 AM to 10 PM on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination.

The NCRTC has taken the decision to start the services from 6 AM instead of 8 AM in order to facilitate the candidates appearing for the examination at centres located around the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Currently, the Namo Bharat trains operate on the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad. There are various educational institutions around the operating section of Namo Bharat, where different competitive examinations are frequently held.

