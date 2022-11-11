Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalDelhi Metro Services To Be Affected On This Line On November 13...
National

Delhi Metro Services To Be Affected On This Line On November 13 Full Details Here

admin
By admin
0
57


The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services on one line will be affected on Sunday (November 13) due to maintenance work.

delhi metro services, delhi metro services, DMRC, delhi, delhi news
The DMRC said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line. (File Photo)

New Delhi: People travelling via Delhi Metro’s Blue Line will face issues on Sunday (November 13) as the services on this line will be affected for few hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“Moti Nagar Metro station will remain closed till resumption of services i.e, up to 7 am. In rest of the sections, i.e, from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to as per routine Sunday time table,” DMRC said.

The DMRC also that the connectivity “between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”




Published Date: November 11, 2022 7:34 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Users Express Concern as $8 Twitter Blue Service Disappears From iOS App, Here’s What Elon Musk Says
Next article
Horn Ok Please Hits The Streets Of Delhi Again! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Back With A Twist. Deets Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Delhi Metro Services To Be Affected On This Line On November 13 Full Details Here

admin
By admin
0
57


The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services on one line will be affected on Sunday (November 13) due to maintenance work.

delhi metro services, delhi metro services, DMRC, delhi, delhi news
The DMRC said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line. (File Photo)

New Delhi: People travelling via Delhi Metro’s Blue Line will face issues on Sunday (November 13) as the services on this line will be affected for few hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said maintenance work will be carried out between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“Moti Nagar Metro station will remain closed till resumption of services i.e, up to 7 am. In rest of the sections, i.e, from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to as per routine Sunday time table,” DMRC said.

The DMRC also that the connectivity “between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”




Published Date: November 11, 2022 7:34 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Users Express Concern as $8 Twitter Blue Service Disappears From iOS App, Here’s What Elon Musk Says
Next article
Horn Ok Please Hits The Streets Of Delhi Again! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Back With A Twist. Deets Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677