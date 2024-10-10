Delhi Metro Yellow line to face delays on Friday due to...,check details here

Home

Delhi Metro’s Yellow line to face delay on Friday due to maintenance work

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on the Yellow Line will be briefly delayed in the early morning hours of Friday, due to planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. The maintenance activities are scheduled on the Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram route, which is part of the Yellow Line.

In a tweet, DMRC shared the details of the changes: “On Friday, 11th October 2024, the first train service from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram will start at 06:29 AM instead of 06:00 AM, and at 06:40 AM instead of 06:00 AM from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli.”

DMRC also stated that there will be no train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate stations until 06:25 AM. “Two stations, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines, will remain closed until the resumption of services at 06:25 AM,” DMRC mentioned. However, normal train services will continue between the major sections of the Yellow Line, specifically from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya.

To keep passengers informed, DMRC added that announcements will be made both at metro stations and inside trains. “Announcements will also be made about the destination of trains and respective platforms for changeover during this maintenance period,” the statement read. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance hours











