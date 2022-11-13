Sunday, November 13, 2022
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Service to be Partiality Curtailed Today; Check Timings and Other Details

New Delhi: Early commuters of Delhi Metro are likely to face a difficult time on Sunday as metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be partially curtailed in the initial few hours on November 13 due to planned maintenance work. The segment between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be affected.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services will be suspended on the Ramesh Nagar-Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on the section up to 7 am.

In the rest of the sections from Dwarka Sector 21 to Ramesh Nagar, and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 8:07 AM IST





