Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To ‘Security Alert’, Passengers Deplaned

An Akasa Air flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad today following a ‘security alert’. The aircraft was landed in Ahmedabad and all the 186 passengers were deplaned; security protocol is being followed.

Security Alert on Delhi Mumbai Akasa Air Flight

Security Threat On Delhi Mumbai Akasa Air Flight: In the past few days, multiple incidents of flight emergency landings have been reported across the world including India; quite a few aircrafts have made an emergency landing due to alleged bomb threats which were later found to be hoax after investigations. In a latest news update, an Akasa Air flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad and made to land there, due to an alleged ‘security threat’. All 186 passengers have been deplaned at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport today morning.

Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air Flight Gets ‘Security Alert’

As mentioned earlier, Akasa Airlines flight from Delhi to Mumbai carrying 186 passengers along with 1 infant and six crew members received a security alert on Monday. However, as per the airlines, the aeroplane was diverted to Ahmedabad and all the passengers were deplaned.

Official Statement By Akasa Air

“As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 hrs. All passengers have been deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground,” Akasa said in an official statement.

Earlier on May 31, a Vistara flight bound for Srinagar, carrying 177 passengers and one infant received a bomb threat, prompting swift action by the airline and security forces. Flight no-UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM. “All passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all concerned,” an airport official told ANI. Despite the disruption, all passengers were reported to be safe, and the situation was handled with the utmost priority to ensure their security.

