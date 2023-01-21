Home

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Pass Via Indore, Ahmedabad And More | Know Travel Time, Other Details Here

All eyes are on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) which once completed will be one of India’s largest expressway.

The 8-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Top Points To Know

The expressway will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March, 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. According to a recent official statement, being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India.

The expressway will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels, one tunneling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 km and the second 4-km eight-lane-tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife. The DME will have three animal and five overpasses with a combined length of seven km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was kick started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. According to the statement, out of the 1,380 km, contracts for more than 1,200 km have already been awarded.



