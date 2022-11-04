Friday, November 4, 2022
National

Delhi NCR pollution live updates November 4 latest news

Delhi-NCR Pollution, Nov 4: With Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) a notch short of entering the “severe plus” category, a central panel on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor cars and other 4-wheelers that are not BS-VI compliant in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the capital, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity. Amid the rising pollution, classes 1 to 8 will be conducted online in Gautam Buddh Nagar district until November 8, while classes 9 to 12 and higher educational institutions have been asked to operate online wherever possible. The residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy as a result of poor air quality, according to the EPIC Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), which was published in June.Also Read – GRAP Stage 4 Kicks In Delhi: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

DELHI-NCR AIR POLLUTION LIVE UPDATES NOV 4 LATEST NEWS

Also Read – Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage IV Comes Into Force. From Ban On Diesel Vehicles To WFH, Here Is What Will Be Impacted Also Read – Two Boys Commit Multiple Robberies Across Delhi To Celebrate Birthday In Goa, Now Arrested





