Owing to the severe cold wave and persistent dense fog, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to extend the winter holidays for school students. As per the order released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), all government and private schools as asked to keep campuses closed for Nursery to Class 8 until January 15, 2026̣ The IMD has issued an ongoing ‘cold wave’ alert for Delhi and surrounding regions. The MeT department has said that the temperatures will further fall and dense fog will severely reduce the morning visibility. This has raised significant concerns about the safety of children traveling to school. “The well-being of our students is paramount. Extending the holidays for younger children is a necessary step to protect them from health risks associated with this intense cold,” stated a DoE official in the public notice. While the government’s order is clear, some parents have raised concerns on social media platforms, including ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), reporting that a few private schools in Delhi might consider resuming classes earlier. It is important to note that the current directive is set until January 15, 2026. School operations for all grades are expected to normalize starting January 16, provided there is a significant improvement in weather conditions as per IMD forecasts.