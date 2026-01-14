Cold Wave alert for Delhi

Owing to the severe cold wave and persistent dense fog, Noida’shas extended the online classes for class 1 to class 5. In a message to all the parents, the school has informed that the online classes for Classes I to V will continue from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. “The school will continue with online classes for Classes I to V on Microsoft Teams from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Online Classes will be continued from Thursday,15 January 2026 until further notice.” On Wednesday, the city woke up to another chilly morning with dense fog, as the temperature dipped to 5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast at least two more days of cold wave conditions.The IMD has said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi for two to three days before abating. “Cold wave to Severe Cold wave conditions very likely in some/many parts on 14th & 15th and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16th January,” it said in a bulletin. It is important to note that for 14 January, the weather agency predicted “Cold wave conditions at few places. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours.” The IMD has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi to be in the range of 19°C to 21°C and 3°C to 5°C, respectively.