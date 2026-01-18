Owing to extreme cold weather and rising pollution, schools across Delhi-NCR are likely to remain shut on Monday, January 19. To recall, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced GRAP Stage IV restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) after the pollution levels touched the ‘severe plus’ category. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained between 400 and 500 on Sunday afternoon, well within the “severe” category. Neighbouring cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality levels. It is important to note that the schools in Delhi-NCR had remained closed earlier this week due to extreme cold conditions. The institutes were scheduled to reopen in the week of January 16. However, the sudden spike in pollution and the imposition of GRAP Stage IV will likely prompt authorities in the region to reassess the continuation of physical classes, especially for younger students. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius; Palam, 8 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road, 6.8 degrees Celsius; the Ridge, 7.2 degrees Celsius; and Ayanagar, 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.