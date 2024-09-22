NationalPolitics

Delhi-NCR to get new highway connecting Okhla Barrage and Yamuna Expressway, promises ease traffic congestion

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 22, 2024
0 102 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi-NCR to get new highway connecting Okhla Barrage and Yamuna Expressway, promises ease traffic congestion

According to the reports, the new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Uttar Pradesh Upcoming Expressway
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: To ease the traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have proposed an alternate highway from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab. An alternate Expressway connects the Okhla Barrage with the Yamuna Expressway through the Hindon-Yamuna Doab.

Those who travel on the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, complain of frequent traffic congestion which culminates in delays and pollution. According to the reports, the new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

Aiming to gain recognition for the route as a National Highway, the Noida Authority submitted a proposal to the Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department on September 18. Once the route gets a green signal as a National Highway, additional steps will be required before the project can begin. Development on the new route will commence thereafter.

The project will not only curb the traffic congestion on a particular route but will also accommodate growing traffic demands. It is also a significant step in the direction of protecting the environment and reducing air pollution.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 22, 2024
0 102 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Inauguration of Let’s driEV Community Station at IIT Bhubaneswar

September 21, 2024

From Water Crisis to Water Security with The Art of Living

September 21, 2024

Meet member of Ambani family who has maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani

September 21, 2024

How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living leading peace efforts in Northeast India

September 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow