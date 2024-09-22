Home

News

Delhi-NCR to get new highway connecting Okhla Barrage and Yamuna Expressway, promises ease traffic congestion

According to the reports, the new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: To ease the traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have proposed an alternate highway from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab. An alternate Expressway connects the Okhla Barrage with the Yamuna Expressway through the Hindon-Yamuna Doab.

Those who travel on the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, complain of frequent traffic congestion which culminates in delays and pollution. According to the reports, the new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

Aiming to gain recognition for the route as a National Highway, the Noida Authority submitted a proposal to the Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department on September 18. Once the route gets a green signal as a National Highway, additional steps will be required before the project can begin. Development on the new route will commence thereafter.

The project will not only curb the traffic congestion on a particular route but will also accommodate growing traffic demands. It is also a significant step in the direction of protecting the environment and reducing air pollution.











