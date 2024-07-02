Delhi-NCR To Receive Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms Today, IMD Issues Red Alert Across 9 States; Check Forecast

Home

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR Today; Red Alert Issued Across 9 States; Check Forecast

Even though the IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and the capital was on an “orange” alert on Monday, no rainfall was recorded in Delhi.

Several states and Union territories in India, including Delhi, have been predicted to receive heavy rain today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert has been sounded in the national capital for today and tomorrow, even as the city did not receive any showers on Monday despite the forecast. According to a latest tweet by the Met department, satellite imagery shows convective clouds leading to a possibility of rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab, and their adjoining states and UTs in the northwest region.

Delhi Breaks 88-Year-Old Rain Record

The forecast follows torrential rainfall in Delhi on Friday, breaking an 88-year-old rain record. The city recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period, surpassing the June rainfall average and marking the highest for the month since 1936.

The Met department clarified that the recent downpours, which caused disruptions and unfortunate incidents, were not a result of a cloudburst.

Delhi on ‘orange’ alert

The IMD has raised an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi from July 2 to July 3. The forecast indicates a week of cloudy skies ahead, with expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday. Adding to this, private weather agency Skymet anticipates a fresh spell of rain activity in the Capital commencing from July 2.

“The past two days have seen some respite from the downpours in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region). However, weather experts predict a resurgence in rain activity, likely intensified rainfall over Delhi starting from July 2,” private weather-forecasting agency Skymet said in a post on X.

(ii)There is also possibility of Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over west Uttarakhand, Haryana, North Delhi, Punjab, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, remaining Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, (3/4) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 1, 2024

Even though the IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and the capital was on an “orange” alert on Monday, no rainfall was recorded.

Flood In Assam

The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Monday with over 6.44 lakh people affected in 19 districts, an official bulletin said. At least eight rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark, with the Brahmaputra breaching its highest flood level at Nematighat in Jorhat district.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, a total of 6,44,128 people are reeling under the deluge. Several cities such as Kamrup, Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Darrang, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Biswanath and Jorhat have been inundated by flood waters.

In Kalibor, authorities have issued directions to vehicles to not exceed the speed of 20 or 40 km as the flood situation has marooned animals, creating the possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit.

“Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 km per hour as and where the same has been prescribed on the stretch of NH 715 (Old NH 37),” the direction said, according to ANI.

Assam: Addl District Magistrate, Kalibor issues order as heavy rainfall and flood situation maroons animals creating of possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit. “Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 km per hour as and where the same has been… pic.twitter.com/DhpMhjQkEZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Heavy Rainfall in Northwest, Central, South and Northeast India

A cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and a trough runs from Punjab to Mizoram at the lower trophospheric levels, due to which widespread rainfall is on the cards in the northwest and central India during the next five days (until July 6).

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to see isolated heavy rainfall.

An IMD statement dated July 1 says isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh till July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD hinted at the possibility of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 2, in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 2/July 3 and in Rajasthan over the next three days. Two cyclonic circulations are currently affecting sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast Assam, leading to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions. Areas expected to experience significant rainfall include sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Tripura over the next five days. The persistent rain has resulted in flooding in Assam, impacting over six lakh individuals across 19 districts and causing the unfortunate loss of 45 lives. The situation remains critical as authorities work to provide relief and aid to those affected. Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat and its adjoining regions, and an offshore trough runs along the Maharashtra-Kerala coast. Due to this, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in Kerala, Mahe in Puducherry, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Konkan, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana among others until July 6, the IMD bulletin said.











