NationalPolitics

Delhi-NCR Traffic to ease soon, Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS corridor to be launched soon, Haryana CM meets…

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 12, 2024
0 22 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi-NCR Traffic to ease soon, Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS corridor to be launched soon, Haryana CM meets…

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had recently met the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi to discuss the expansion of the metro and the construction of the RRTS corridor.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Delhi-NCR Traffic to ease soon, Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS corridor to be launched soon, Haryana CM meets…

New Delhi: In a major step that promises to curb traffic in Delhi-NCR, the National Capital (NCR) will soon see a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. According to the reports, the new corridor will stretch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad.

Reports further state that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had recently met the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi to discuss the expansion of the metro and the construction of the RRTS corridor.

Here are some of the key features:

  • National Capital (NCR) will soon see a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.
  • The new corridor will stretch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad.
  • The 60-kilometre corridor is projected to feature eight intermediate stations
  • The estimated cost of the project is of around Rs 15,000 crore.
  • RRTS corridor promises to significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the NCR region.
  • The government is also explored options for extending RRTS connectivity between Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan and Karnal, as well as extending the metro line from Gurugram to AIIMS in Badsa.
  • In addition, there is an ongoing assessment to connect Delhi Airport with key NCR locations, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida’s new Jewar Airport, through the RRTS network.
  • The plan proposes two distinct lines, starting from Palam Vihar in Gurugram, to improve connectivity across the region.
  • Another proposed extension aims to connect Sarai Kale Khan to Dharuhera, Bawal, and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan, enhancing inter-state rapid transit access.

The Nayad Saini-led Haryana government will finance the proposed metro line extension from Gurugram Sector-56 to Panchgaon. Once the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted, the Central Ministry plans to approve it swiftly, supporting rapid development of transit infrastructure in the NCR.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 12, 2024
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Blurring the Lines Between Civilian and Combatant

November 11, 2024

Book Release “Play in The Joints: Tax Insights & The Play Continues” by HMJ Ujjal Bhuyan, Mr R Venkataramani, Attorney General & HMJ Yashwant Varma, on Nov. 9, 2024

November 11, 2024

Naad Ras Mahotsav: A Celebration of Faith, Devotion and Music in Honour of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju

November 11, 2024

Sringeri Sharada Equitas Hospital Revolutionizing Cancer Care with the Launch of Low-cost, High Quality Radiation Therapy

November 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow