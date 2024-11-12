Home

Delhi-NCR Traffic to ease soon, Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS corridor to be launched soon, Haryana CM meets…

New Delhi: In a major step that promises to curb traffic in Delhi-NCR, the National Capital (NCR) will soon see a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. According to the reports, the new corridor will stretch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad.

Reports further state that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had recently met the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi to discuss the expansion of the metro and the construction of the RRTS corridor.

Here are some of the key features:

The 60-kilometre corridor is projected to feature eight intermediate stations

The estimated cost of the project is of around Rs 15,000 crore.

RRTS corridor promises to significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the NCR region.

The government is also explored options for extending RRTS connectivity between Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan and Karnal, as well as extending the metro line from Gurugram to AIIMS in Badsa.

In addition, there is an ongoing assessment to connect Delhi Airport with key NCR locations, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida’s new Jewar Airport, through the RRTS network.

The plan proposes two distinct lines, starting from Palam Vihar in Gurugram, to improve connectivity across the region.

Another proposed extension aims to connect Sarai Kale Khan to Dharuhera, Bawal, and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan, enhancing inter-state rapid transit access.

The Nayad Saini-led Haryana government will finance the proposed metro line extension from Gurugram Sector-56 to Panchgaon. Once the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted, the Central Ministry plans to approve it swiftly, supporting rapid development of transit infrastructure in the NCR.











