Home

News

Delhi-NCR winters to turn more colder, North India to face freezing temperatures; check complete IMD forecast

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notch above normal.

Delhi Weather Updates (Photo credit -ANI)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Near sub-zero temperatures in Delhi NCR regions

Amid the already ongoing cold wave across Delhi NCR and other parts of North, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning. As per the IMD warning, North India is set to remain in the grip of intense cold. With Delhi and the National Capital Region facing very low temperatures over the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several northern states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, according to official information released on Sunday. The weather department said Delhi’s minimum temperature could fall to between 3 and 4.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe cold and dense fog conditions are likely to persist across North India in the coming days. In the national capital, the minimum temperature settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, plunging 4.2 notches below the seasonal average, The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notch above normal. As per a PTI report, the IMD has said the city will witness mainly clear skies, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.Near sub-zero temperatures were reported from the NCR region, including in Faridabad and Rewari, leading to ground frost. A layer of ice covered the windshields of some vehicles parked outside homes in Gurugram and turned dry grass brittle. The frost was particularly visible in rural areas on farm boundaries and vehicle windows. According to official records, Gurugram recorded a low of 0 degrees Celsius on January 11, 1971. However, it cannot be said if Sunday night’s temperature is an all-time low for the city, as data for every year is not available. (With inputs from agencies)