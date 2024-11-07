Home

News

Delhi-NCR’s air quality continues to dip, ‘severe’ pollution continues, AQI at Anand Vihar reaches…

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR rose sharply post-Diwali and air quality levels in the capital and its neighbouring cities breached the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category across numerous locations.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: As the mercury began coming down in Delhi-NCR, the region’s pollution woes saw a turn for the worse. Air pollution in Delhi-NCR rose sharply post-Diwali and air quality levels in the capital and its neighbouring cities breached the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category across numerous locations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 366 as of 7:00 am today. An AQI is considered “poor” between ‘200 and 300’, “very poor” at ‘301 and 400’, “severe” at ‘401-450,” and 450 and above is “severe plus.” The Air Quality Index (AQI) has exceeded 400 in many parts of Delhi, reflecting hazardous conditions for residents.

At around 7.00 AM on Monday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 425, Burari at 378, Chandni Chowk at 304, ITO at 357, Lodhi Road 321 and IGI(T3) at 356. All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government as to how the ban on bursting firecrackers in the national capital to curb air pollution was flouted during Diwali celebrations.





Topics







