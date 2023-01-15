Delhi Opens Shelter Homes For Homeless As Coldwave Grips Capital

Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.
Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.
Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar pic.twitter.com/igyqgbMD1R
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Libran Should Drive Carefully, Capricorn Must Invest in Business Wisely
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 15, 2023: Libra Should Drive Carefully, Capricorn Must Invest in Business Wisely Here's what the...
Viral Video: Girl Bangs Her Head Against Wall While Trying To Do A Balancing Act
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Girl Bangs Her Head Against Wall While Trying To Do A Balancing Act | Watch Please,...
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration
[ad_1] Home SportsFIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration FIFA has imposed sanctions on football...
60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore
[ad_1] Home News India60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore After the emergency landing,...
Twitter Rolls Out For You, Following Tabs On Web
[ad_1] Home TechnologyTwitter Rolls Out ‘For You’, ‘Following’ Tabs On Web Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it is...
Jio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here The CM launched the service...
Average Rating