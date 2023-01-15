Delhi Opens Shelter Homes For Homeless As Coldwave Grips Capital

Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.

Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people. Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar pic.twitter.com/igyqgbMD1R — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023