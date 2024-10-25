Home

Delhi Police arrests 7 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in raids across 4 states, their target was….

At least seven shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested by the Delhi Police during raids conducted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police has arrested seven shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (File)

The Delhi Police has arrested at least seven shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, days after the sensational murder former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was gunned down outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai on October 12. According to officials, the arrested shooters were planning to target a former Rajasthan MLA’s nephew.

A senior official said the arrested shooters identified as Ritesh, Sukhram, Sahil, Amar, Badal, Parmod and Sandeep, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, but no links have been discovered with the Baba Siddique murder so far.

The Bishnoi gang shooters were planning to target Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar in Rajasthan; and Raj Kumar Gaur, the nephew of a former MLA from Rajasthan, on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara, according to news agency PTI.

The officers said the shooters had also done the reconnaissance of their target and being interrogated to determine their involvement in the October 12 assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

According to the Delhi Police, six sophisticated pistols, 24 live cartridges and a GPS tracking device, which they used to place on their targets’ vehicle to waylay them, have been recovered from shooters’ possession.

Police said a similar kind of GPS device was used by the shooters in the murder of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee in February this year.

Cops hunting Anmol Bishnoi

DCP Godara said Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, believed to be living in Canada, is allegedly said to be behind the murder of Baba Siddique. He is also under the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) radar for his alleged involvement in a firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in April, she said.

Anmol, who was recently put on NIA’s most wanted list, is believed to be in India currently and several teams have been formed to nab him, DCP Godara said.

The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest.

Shooters arrested in raids across 4 states

Giving details about the shooters’ arrest, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P K Kushwaha said one of the suspects, Ritesh, was the first to be arrested from South East Delhi on October 23, and based on his revelations, further raids were conducted in Rajasthan, resulting in the arrest of Sukhram from Ganganagar.

Subsequently, two more shooters Sahil and Amar, were arrested from Abohar in Punjab on Thursday. Badal, Parmod and Sandeep were apprehended from Sirsa in Haryana on the same day.

Another gang member arrested

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested Rizwan Ansari, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, officials on Friday said.

According to police, there was a bounty of Rs 25,000 on the head of Bishnoi-Jathedi gang member Rizwan. He is a close associate of Shahbaz Ansari, who had previously been arrested for supplying arms in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Rizwan is an accused in arms supply cases of Khujra Dehtat and Kotwali of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

