Delhi Police Asked To Share Live Location During Night Duties. Read Rohini DCP’s Message To His Juniors News

Delhi Police Asked To Share Live Location During Night Duties. Read Rohini DCP’s Message To His Juniors

New Delhi: In wake of the Kanjhawala incident in the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini district, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu has asked all the Inspector level personnel in the district to share their live locations with him while on night duty, and not to leave police stations without his permission.

Patrolling, location sharing and presence at police station are the three important points the DCP’s message stressed, according to a message accessed by IANS. The message reads: “All the Station House Officers (SHOs), Additional and Inspector Bravo (Inspector Investigation) of all the police stations will conduct patrolling duty in the area and will share their live locations.

“No police officials (SHO, ATO, Bravo) will leave the police station without the DCP’s permission. All the night duty SO will update their positions. Apart from from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. the SHO, Bravo, ATO will continue update their locations,” reads the message.

A few police personnel are calling the DCPs instructions a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’, arguing that “such directions make it difficult (for them) to discharge their duties”.

Kanjhawala death case

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala death case, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, who allegedly lied about the vehicle’s driver and tampered with evidence, surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening. Notably, this comes a few hours after cops nabbed the sixth accused, Ashutosh Budh Vihar in Northwest Delhi.

Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that allegedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death, and Ankush Khanna were involved in shielding the accused. It is also learned that it was Ankush who convinced another cousin Deepak to take the blame and tell the cops that he was driving the Baleno which mowed down Anjali as the driver, Amit did not have a driving license.

The Delhi Police has already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend, Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has claimed she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared”.

