Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security, Deploys Over 10,000 Officials; Traffic Advisory Issued

3,000 winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, are expected to attend the celebrations.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive speech from the Red Fort this year. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. According to news agency ANI, nearly 2,000 people from various states/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have been invited to witness the grand ceremony,

Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics has also been invited to participate in the celebrations. Moreover, 3,000 winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, are expected to attend the celebrations.

Security arrangements

Delhi police personnel have been deployed personnel around the Red Fort

Bomb disposal staff have been carrying out checking of the nearby vicinity of Red Fort with dogs.

A total of 681 police personnel, who practised firing with short-range weapons, will be deployed at different strategic locations in Delhi.

Police personnel are combat-ready and can deal with any untoward condition.

Night patrolling has been intensified in the border areas.

Over 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic.

They will be deployed at major junctions across Delhi, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police have been taking advantage of artificial intelligence. Many CCTV cameras have also been installed.

“Multi-layered barricading were installed at Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. SHOs are instructed to check all the vehicles and their owners’ documents entering the national capital,” the official said.

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Issues Advisory For Invitees

In connection with the Independence Day Ceremony, for the convenience of invitees and security reasons, the following traffic restrictions shall be imposed at and around the Red Fort on 15th August 2024.

Vehicles having Labels For Parking No.1 & SS May Take The Routes As Follows

COMING FROM SOUTH SIDE DELHI : Rajghat Crossing -> Shanti Van Crossing -> Turn Left > Nishad Raj Marg Turn Right -> Moat Road -> Turn Right-> Delhi Gate -> Hathi Gate -> Respective Parking

: Rajghat Crossing -> Shanti Van Crossing -> Turn Left > Nishad Raj Marg Turn Right -> Moat Road -> Turn Right-> Delhi Gate -> Hathi Gate -> Respective Parking COMING FROM NORTH SIDE DELHI: ISBT Kashmiri Gate -> Hanuman Setu Outer Ring Road Geeta Colony Flyover – Shanti van Crossing-> Turn Left > Nishad Raj Marg Delhi Gate -> Hathi Gate Respective Parking Turn Right Moat Road Tum Right->

Vehicles having Labels For Parking No.4 May Take The Routes As Follows

COMING FROM SOUTH SIDE DELHI: Rajghat Crossing Shanti Van Crossing Turn Left Nishad Raj Marg -> Turn Right ->> Lower Neta Ji Subash Marg -> Respective Parking

Rajghat Crossing Shanti Van Crossing Turn Left Nishad Raj Marg -> Turn Right ->> Lower Neta Ji Subash Marg -> Respective Parking COMING FROM NORTH SIDE DELHI: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Hanuman Setu Outer Ring Road Geeta Colony Flyover -> Shanti Van Crossing -> Turn Left > Nishad Raj Marg Turn Right- Lower Neta Ji Subash Marg -> Respective Parking.

Vehicles having Labels For Parking No.4 &5 May Take The Routes As Follows

COMING FROM SOUTH SIDE DELHI: Delhi Gate Turn Right -> NS Marg -> For SubhashMarg For Parking No. 05 Parking Parking No. 4A – Wrong carriageway Lower Neta Ji Toke Upper Neta Ji Subhash Marg Respective

Delhi Gate Turn Right -> NS Marg -> For SubhashMarg For Parking No. 05 Parking Parking No. 4A – Wrong carriageway Lower Neta Ji Toke Upper Neta Ji Subhash Marg Respective COMING FROM NORTH SIDE DELHI: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Hanuman Setu Outer Ring Road Geeta Colony Flyover-> Shanti Van Crossing-> Tum Left Roj Ghat Crossing-> Turn Right -> Delhi Gate-> Turn Right->NS arg For Parking No. 44-Wrong carriageway Lower Neta Ji Subhash Marg -> For Parking Marg No. 05 Take Upper Neta Ji Subhash Marg Respective Parking

Note:- The invitees having parking labels 1, 55, 4, 44 & 5 would not be allowed to take route from SPM Marg, Chhatta Rail towards their designated parking lots.

Vehicles having Labels For Parking No.2, 2A &3 May Take The Routes As Follows

COMING FROM SOUTH SIDE DELHI: Raj Ghat Crossing Road Turn Left Angoori Bagh Cut -> Shanti Van – Vijay Ghot Saleem Garh Y Point -> Tum Left -> Slip SPM Marg- Chhotta Rall Chowk Lower NS Marg -> Turn Left > Respective Parking

Raj Ghat Crossing Road Turn Left Angoori Bagh Cut -> Shanti Van – Vijay Ghot Saleem Garh Y Point -> Tum Left -> Slip SPM Marg- Chhotta Rall Chowk Lower NS Marg -> Turn Left > Respective Parking COMING FROM NORTH SIDE DELHI: ISBT Kashmiri Gate-> Under Hanuman Setu-> Turn Right – SPM Marg -> Chhatto Rail Chowk -tower NS Marg Turn Left- Angoori Bagh Cut-> Respective Parking Note:-The invitees having parking labels2, 24 & 3 would not be allowed to take route from Nishad Raj Marg, Subhash T Point & Upper Subhash Marg from Delhi gate Side, towards their designated parking lots.

INVITEES WHO WILL USE METRO TRAINS

Nearest metro stations from Red Fort are Red Fort, Jama Masjid & Chandni Chowk

Invitees coming from North and East side of Delhi and taking public/private transport to reach Red Fort may alight at ISBT Kashmiri gate.

Invitees coming from South side of Delhi and taking public/private transport to reach Red Fort may alight at A-Point RC Aggarwal Chowk

Invitees coming from West & South West side of Delhi and taking public/private transport to reach Red Fort may alight at Rani Jhansi Road or Ajmeri Gate.

Independence Day 2024: List of Roads to be Closed From 4 AM

Eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover — will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday.

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4.00 AM to 10.00 AM and only labelled vehicles will be permitted:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover Le. Salimgarh Bypass.

ROADS That May Be Avoided From 4 PM

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for Independence Day Celebration may avoid C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate & Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta & ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

SIGNAGES

Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions.











