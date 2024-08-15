NationalPolitics

Delhi Police Ensure Safety on UP-Delhi Border

"Shahdara district has an interstate border and is also near the Red Fort hence it becomes a crucial place to secure. We have deployed adequate interstate forces," DCP Chaudhary said.

New Delhi: As the nation celebrated the 78th Independence Day, East Delhi Police significantly intensified the security measures on the Uttar Pradesh border with rigorous checking and patrolling to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations.

DCP East Apurva Gupta informed ANI that to ensure safety, Delhi Police has been “rigorously checking all the posts” and has ensured “no allowance of any vehicle or person” towards the Red Fort area.

“Picketing has been done on all the routes towards ITO and New Delhi, we are also rigorously checking all posts. We have ensured no allowance for any vehicle or person that looks suspicious towards the Red Fort area .” DCP Gupta said.

DCP Gupta further informed that the Delhi police and UP police are jointly holding checks of the vehicles to ensure safety on the border.

“We have established checkpoints and Nakka and jointly holding checking with UP police,” she said. Delhi police in East Delhi are also keeping surveillance with drones. DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary also informed about the security measures taken by at the Shahdara and Apsara border.

“Shahdara district has an interstate border and is also near the Red Fort hence it becomes a crucial place to secure. We have deployed adequate interstate forces,” DCP Chaudhary said.

“All the arrangements are in place. Drones and kites are being kept an eye on. Kite flying has been banned till noon,” Chaudhary further added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Manoj Kumar Meena said that this is to reduce human error and ensure any suspicious movements are promptly detected and addressed.

“Every year on August 15, Delhi Police makes tight arrangements. This time, arrangements are being made to accommodate around 22,000 attendees comfortably. CCTVs have been installed in the area surrounding the Red Fort to ensure security,” DCP Meena said





