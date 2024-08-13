Home

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Issues Advisory For DTC, Inter State Buses; Check Traffic Restrictions

Delhi Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, 2024. In preparation for the celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for all interstate and DTC buses regarding the traffic restrictions that will be in place around the Red Fort on August 15, 2024. As per the advisory, the Interstate buses will not be allowed to travel between Maharana Pratap SBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Ring Road from 12:00 midnight of 14.08.2024 to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2024. Check the advisory below:-

Restrictions on Movement of Interstate Buses

Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap SBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Ring road from 12:00 Midnight of 14.08.2024 to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2024.

Incoming

All buses coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi shall move via Bhopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar for Wazirabad Road and then towards Chandgi Ram Akhara – U turn ISET and enter 1587. All Buses coming from Dhaulakuan shall be diverted on Pur-Akhara Chandgi Ram-U turn ISBT and enter ISET Kashmere Gate. Ring Road for taking Punjabi Bagh – Azad

All buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) shall either terminate at Saral Kole Khan or be diverted on Ring road via Dhoulakuan Punjabi Bagh-Azad Pur-Akhara Chandgi Ram U turn ISBT and enter ISBT

Outgoing

No bus shall be allowed to take ‘u’ turn at northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar (Monastery) and would be diverted towards Wazirabad to go Trans Yamuna or take U turn from Chandgiram Akhara and take loop of ISBT Flyover to go towards Shastri Park and Buses bound for Dhoulakuan shall take Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Link Road and upper Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg)

Buses bound for Loni Border shall proceed via Wazirabad Bridge and those bound for Ghaziabad shall proceed via ISBT Bridge.

Restricted Roads For All Buses Including DTC Buses

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 0000 Hrs to 1100 Hrs on 15.08.2024 between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road – NH-24(NH-9)/NHT point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take available alternative route

The following reads shall also be closed for movement for inter City/DTC buses from 0000 hrs to 1100 hrs:

Lothian Road from Chhatto Rail Chowk to Kashmiri Gote (Bouleword Rood). Netaji Subhash Morg from Chhatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg Ring Hood between Nizamuddin Khatta (N-24) and Northern loop of ISBT Kashmiri Gate. C-Hexagon, Shershah Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Road, Pandara Road, Shanjahar Road, Akbar Road, Rajpath, Ashoka Road, KG Morg, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and BSZ Marg. Ashoka Road from R/A Windsor Place to C- Hexagon. KG Marg from Ferozeshah Road to C- Hexagon Vikas Marg, beyond loop towards Delhi Secretariat Mathura Road from Ashram Chowk to W Point





