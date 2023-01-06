Delhi Police Issues New Advisory Amid Massive Congestion On Delhi-Noida Road. Deets Here News

To reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida, commuters coming from CV Raman Marg have been advised to take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road.

delhi traffic advisory, ashram flyover closed

Delhi Traffic Update: With both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover in the national capital being closed for several days now, commuters are facing a tough time reaching their destination as massive traffic was seen on the roads of Delhi and Noida. In order to contain the traffic in the Ashram flyover area, the Delhi Traffic has issued a fresh advisory, suggesting alternate routes for commuters.

It said that it has identified the prominent points and locations for traffic diversion and has put up an adequate number of traffic signals and signages as traffic snarls were being witnessed mainly during peak office hours.

Ashram Flyover closure: Alternate routes suggested by Delhi Traffic Police

To reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida, commuters coming from CV Raman Marg have been advised to take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road

In order to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan and New Delhi area, commuters from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Saheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, CGO have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad

Commuters from Noida have been advised to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Sarita Vihar to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi

To reach Noida and Badarpur, those travelling from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi have been advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road,Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj

Those who are coming from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and from ITO side (Ring Road) have been advised to follow Barapullah flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS, Dhaula Kuan.

Traffic Advisory!

To mitigate the heavy volume of traffic on the stretch of Ring Road and Mathura Road due to the extension of the Ashram flyover, the following traffic arrangements have been made for the ease of commuters. pic.twitter.com/79cxXvM38V — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 5, 2023

The 1.5-km-long Ashram flyover connects South Delhi to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Ashram Chowk is a crucial link between south and central Delhi as well as with Faridabad. The junction links the Mathura Road and the Ring Road (connecting Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover).



