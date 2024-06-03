Home

News

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Counting of Votes | Check Routes To Avoid

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city. In northeast Delhi, it will take place at ITI Nand Nagri.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: In view of the counting of votes of general elections scheduled to take place on Tuesday, the Delhi Police issued an advisory regarding the traffic arrangements being made in the national capital on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city. In northeast Delhi, it will take place at ITI Nand Nagri.

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Key Details

The movement of traffic on the stretch from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be restricted from 5 am onwards

The traffic will be diverted from the Bhopura border, Tahirpur T-point, Gagan cinema T-Point. Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed for general traffic from 5 am onwards

The counting in east Delhi will take place at Commonwealth game village, Akshardham.

There will be some traffic restrictions in the area from 5 am onwards.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management in the area and for an uninterrupted journey, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and to take alternate routes

The commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM side towards NH-24 will go towards Akshardham flyover and reach Pusta Road/ITO/Vikas Marg to reach their destinations

The commuters coming from ITO/Pusta Road side will come upto Akshardham Flyover in front of Akshardham Temple and come on NH-24 to reach their destinations towards Delhi

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey.

People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand







