Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Marathon At JLN Stadium On Sunday; Check Affected Routes

The traffic movement will be regulated/diverted as per requirement on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Max Muller Marg, Maharshi Raman Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, JLN Road, 2nd and 4th Avenue Road, and Mathura Road from 6 AM to 8:30 AM on Sunday, the advisory stated.

New Delhi: Amid continuous rain in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a marathon at the JLN stadium here on Sunday, officials said. According to the advisory, the Tuffman Half Marathon will be held on Sunday at JLN Stadium. A gathering of around 5,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the three categories of — 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations, it said. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.

Parts of Delhi Receive Rain Causing Traffic Snarls

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday morning causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in places. Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rainfall was seen in east Delhi.

The met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that the traffic was affected on Rohtak Road.

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly ,” it posted on social media platform X

