Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory As AAP Set To Take Out Massive Protest March To BJP Headquarters Today

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday over the arrest of his PA Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. CM Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get them arrested. In view of the massive protest, Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory, advising commuters to avoid the affected routes.

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Routes to Avoid

As per the traffic advisory, heavy traffic jams can be witnessed at DDU Marg hence police have requested commuters to avoid DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg.

The DDU Marg will be closed between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm during the protest. Hence commuters can avoid the route.

Traffic Advisory In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 19, 2024

What Kejriwal Said?

The Delhi Chief Minister in a video message said that the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too. He said AAP is not just a party but an idea that cannot be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

Accusing PM Modi of “playing the game” of sending AAP leaders into jail he said, “I am coming to BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, everyone, at 12 noon tomorrow. Whoever you want to put in jail, do so all at once.”

“You think that you will crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its leaders in jail, the AAP is not going to be crushed like this. You try it once and see. “This country will produce 100 times more leaders than the number of AAP leaders you put in jail. Tomorrow at 12, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my leaders. Whoever you want to put in jail, put them in jail,” he added.

Interim Bail Of Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scandal, received provisional emancipation from the Supreme Court till June 1, allowing him a window to play a role in the Lok Sabha elections campaign. However, he needs to voluntarily return to jail on June 2, right after the culmination of the final voting phase in the national elections.







