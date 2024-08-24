NationalPolitics

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Arrangements At Laxmi Narayan Mandir On Janmashtami; Check Affected Routes

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 24, 2024
0 83 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Arrangements At Laxmi Narayan Mandir On Janmashtami; Check Affected Routes

Delhi traffic advisory: All people wanting to move towards Peshwa Road should use gate number 3 for exit on the Geeta Bhawan side. No entry is permitted from gate number 3.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
delhi traffic advisory
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For traffic arrangements at Laxmi Narayan Mandir

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 26 across the national capital, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for vehicular movement arrangements at Laxmi Narayan Mandir.

Entry to the main temple will be from Mandir Marg which can be approached either from Kali Bari Marg side or Peshwa Road, the advisory said. Hand bags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment are not permitted, it said.

Also, visitors to the temple will have to remove their footwear before passing through the metal detectors leading to the temple gates. Arrangements have been made for depositing the footwear by the temple authorities in stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road, the advisory stated.

Janmashtami Traffic Advisory: Affected Routes

Entry to the Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be through main temple gates. All other entry gates to the temple complex will remain closed, it said. There are two exit gates from the temple complex. All people approaching Kali Bari Marg will proceed via Vatika Geeta Bhawan, exit (Vatika opening) lane leading to Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said.

All people wanting to move towards Peshwa Road should use gate number 3 for exit on the Geeta Bhawan side. No entry is permitted from gate number 3. No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road roundabout, Park Street roundabout on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road, it stated.

An assistance booth has been set-up near the main gate of the temple. Delhi Police assures and wishes a safe and happy celebration of Janmashtami to all, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 24, 2024
0 83 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Karunya KR.668 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

August 24, 2024

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Accused Caught On CCTV With Bluetooth Device Around Neck Near Seminar Room; Why It’s A Key Evidence

August 24, 2024

Did You Receive WhatsApp Message Claiming Cold Drinks Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? Here’s What You Should Know

August 24, 2024

Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Hyd Runners Marathon; Check Routes To Avoid, Diversions

August 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow