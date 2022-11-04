Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Today. Check List Of Roads To Avoid

The procession is scheduled to be held on November 5 and Delhi Traffic Police has issued and advisory.

Delhi: Delhi people attention! Planning a Saturday afternoon outing? Certain roads and routes in the national capital are to cater to traffic jams and busy roads owing to Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Procession. The procession is scheduled to be held on November 5 and Delhi Traffic Police has issued and advisory. It is best to plan your commutes ahead to beat the cacophony of the traffic.

ROADS TO AVOID IN DELHI ON NOVEMBER 5

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed on the following points in the capital on November 5 from 12 noon onwards

Netaji Subhash Marg Asaf Ali Road Ajmeri Gate Road Shradhanand Marg Chawri Bazar Road and surrounding roads and stretches

LORD JAGANNATH RATH YATRA PROCESSION ROUTE

It will begin from 15 August Park (Red Fort) and culminate at the same spot. It will go through Darya Ganj, Asaf Ali Road, Ajmeri Gate, Shraddhanand Marg, Kahri Baoli, Fatehpuri and Chandni Chowk

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY FOR GENERAL PUBLIC

Avoid procession routes

Reach railway stations and ISBT well in time

Avail public transport

Park only at designated places

Avoid roadside parking

Report any suspicious object, substance immediately

It is best advised to plan commutes for the weekend afternoon prior to avoid delays.



