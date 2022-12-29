Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Years Eve Celebrations Here s List Of Roads To Avoid

Ahead of New Year 2023 celebrations in the national capital, Delhi traffic police has issued advisory to travellers heading to Connaught Place, India Gate and other party hubs of the city.

New Delhi: Ahead of New Year 2023 celebrations in the national capital, Delhi traffic police has issued advisory to travellers heading to major party hubs of the city. The traffic police has mentioned strict rules to be followed by all vehicles on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022 from 8:00pm onwards.

In the restrictions, the motorists have been advised not to enter Connaught Place beyond Mandi House Round About, Bengali Market Round About, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road- Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg- Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, GPO New Delhi.

Moreover, no vehicle will be allowed in inner, middle and outer circle of Connaught Place except those that are carrying valid passes, said the advisory.

PARKING GUIDELINES

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Market Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk near Rakab Ganj road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House, near Minto Road on Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, near KG Mark-Ferozshah Road crossing, near Bengali market on Babar Road, near Gole Market on Peshwa Road.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

The advisory, furthermore, stated that motorists can take alternate routes – via Ring Road from ISBT or Ashram, via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shahzafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa, via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa, Crescent Road.

ARRANGEMENTS AT INDIA GATE

The Delhi Police has also made arrangements at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. The advisory further stated that stringent action will be taken against drunk driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.



