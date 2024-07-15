Home

Jagannath Yatra 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Check Routes To Avoid Here

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a road advisory for public regarding the traffic restrictions that will be imposed on Hauz Khas Village Road in view of the Jagannath Yatra. According to the advisory issued by the police, traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village “in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg”.

The commuters must note that the these traffic restrictions will remain effective from 4:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. The Traffic regulatory authorities further advised commuters to avoid the earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra and plan their journey accordingly.

“Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4PM to 8PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police stated.

Rains Cause Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos in Delhi

Delhi commuters faced a harrowing time Monday morning as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city. The Delhi police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported at Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take diversions from Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad flyover.

Commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch which is under construction.

“Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10,” the Delhi traffic police said in a post on X.

Commuters took to X to share their traffic woes.

Several X users said they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan Metro Station, making it difficult for them to reach their destination.











