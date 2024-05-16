Home

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Lodges FIR, Names Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar

Delhi Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in the Swati Maliwal assault case naming Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in the Swati Maliwal assault case naming Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had earlier lodged a police complaint in the alleged assault row.

Reports earlier suggested that the Additional CP Pramod Kushwaha and Additional DCP reached the residence of Maliwal and stayed for more than four hours. During this, the AAP MP gave a detailed complaint of around two pages regarding the incident.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal. “The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a media post captioned ‘DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her’. The post reported that Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief, has alleged that the Private Secretary of (the) Chief Minister of Delhi had brutally assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s residence,” read the notice issued by the NCW on Thursday.

“In view of the above, the Commission has scheduled a hearing in this matter on May 17, 2024, at 11 AM. All concerned parties are required to appear before the Commission in person,” it added.

The alleged assault on the former chairperson of the DCW triggered a major political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP, with the former accusing the CM of shielding his accused aide. All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba had said that Swati Maliwal is a strong woman who would come forward and take the legal route on the issue.

“In the case of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after the press conference of AAP leader Sanjay Singh ji, it has been confirmed that some unpleasant incident has happened with Swati Maliwal ji in the CM residence, and her party stands strongly with her. Swati Maliwal is a strong and aware woman, I am confident that she will come forward and take the legal route and fight for justice,” Alka Lamba said.







